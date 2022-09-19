The concerned government authorities have finalized the project for the development of Mubarakiya markets and its car parks, which will be implemented through private sector companies.

A local Arabic daily quoting sources has listed 6 main economic objectives of the project as follows:

— Encouraging the operation of the market throughout the day.

— Attracting local entrepreneurs.

— Promoting local and regional tourism.

— Rationalization of infrastructure costs.

— Generating revenue for the current market and new areas..

— Increase turnout and attract new users.

Regarding the future expansion of the market, the sources reported that the development plan carried out by the Kuwait Municipality and the Arab Office currently includes five sites that include a museum, a hotel, the multi-storey car park, shops and restaurants, in addition to a mosque, a public garden and the celebration square, noting that the parking lots will be replaced in the basement of the ground parking to exploit these spaces for the market and to link the site and facilitate traffic.