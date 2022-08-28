The Mubarak Al-Kabeer Hospital administration said it is committed to providing patients’ needs in terms of medicines and medical supplies inside its facilities as decided by specialized doctors, and according to the protocols of the Ministry of Health.

In order to avoid any health risks related to the type of medicine, its contents and quality standards, it is prohibited to use any medicines inside the hospital that the patient may have obtained from outside the Ministry’s facilities.

The hospital administration affirms that the patient has the right to receive medical services and health care in accordance with medical principles, it categorically denies what has been claimed by one of the patients regarding the request to provide the service of giving medication to him at his home for a fee, stressing that the claim is totally false.

In this context, the Ministry said it has appreciated, after investigating the incident, the medical staff’s proper handling of the references, in accordance with the organizational and technical frameworks that ensure their health and safety, with the need to follow the organized methods for submitting complaints, inquiries and suggestions, via the direct WhatsApp line of the hospital (94479062), or directly to the hospital administration, or through the citizen service sector in the Ministry of Health.