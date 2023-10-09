The Public Relations Department of the Kuwait Municipality has disclosed that the Public Cleanliness and Road Works Department of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate Municipality branch conducted on-site inspections to enhance cleanliness standards.

This initiative led to the removal of 16 abandoned vehicles, boats, mobile groceries, motorcycles, and scrap containers, reports Al-Rai daily.

Additionally, 191 stickers were affixed to mark abandoned cars, boats, groceries, and commercial containers, preparing them for removal after the designated period, along with the replacement of 17 old containers.

The Director of the Public Cleanliness and Road Works Department at the governorate’s municipality, Fahd Al-Qarifa, branch, elaborated on the purpose of these thorough field inspections saying their primary objective is to monitor violations and enforce all necessary legal actions against offenders.

He emphasized that the supervisory team prioritizes maintaining a high level of cleanliness in their designated areas, striving to eliminate any elements that disrupt the visual appeal and obstruct the roads. This is achieved through vigilant field inspections aimed at preserving the cultural aesthetics of the governorate.