Three people were injured in a fire that broke out on Sunday evening in a house in Mubarak Al-Kabeer area.

A local Arabic daily said after a report was received by the operations room of the Directorate-General of Fire Department, Sunday, two fire brigades from Al-Qurain and Mubarak Al-Kabeer centers rushed to the site and put out fire in the basement of the house.

The fire resulted in the injury to 3 people who were referred to emergency medical technicians for treatment.