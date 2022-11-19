Minister of Works and the Minister of Electricity and Water, Dr. Amani Boughmaz has issued a decision to suspend the Acting Director of the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport, Eng Suha Ashkanani and assign the Director of the Planning and Follow-up Department Eng Rajaa Al-Moumen in the Authority to carry out her work.

Informed sources said that the move came in light criticism of the measures taken by Eng Ashkanani in relation to some projects that the Authority has recently undertaken.

The sources added wide ranging changes are expected at the PART in the coming period.