The Ministry of Public Works stated work on the T2 of the Kuwait International Airport project is 61.8 percent complete as of April 30, 2022.

According to the latest reports issued by Public Works Authority this is one of the largest development projects in the country, and is being built on an area of 180,000 square meters, and can accommodate 25 million passengers annually, and consists of 51 aircraft air gates throughout the building, in addition to the use of environmentally friendly materials in the construction process.

The report added that the project works on solar cells, and includes two transit hotels linked to the main building, restrooms for first and business class, a reception hall for VIPs, a building for the central power station, and a building for a water tank, stressing the keenness of the Ministry of Works to speed up the implementation of the project, and to pay to accelerate the completion of the various sites and the works within the project, and to overcome the obstacles facing it, in order to complete all the works according to schedule.