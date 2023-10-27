The Ministry of Public Works said contracting with companies will be done directly without local agent for the repair and maintenance of road contracts. In response to an inquiry regarding the presence of a local agent for 6 out of 7 foreign companies, MPW undersecretary, Eid Al-Rashidi confirmed that the contract will be concluded directly with the invited companies without a local agent, indicating that in cooperation with the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority, some of the invited companies have a local branch in accordance with the Law of the KDIPA or has contacted the Authority to establish its branches.

An official memorandum revealed that the financial estimates allocated to the ten road maintenance contracts in all regions, approved by the Ministry of Finance, is worth 390 million dinars (equivalent to $1.25 billion), reports Al-Rai daily.

The amount is distributed as 39.27 million for the radical maintenance of the roads of the Capital Governorate, 39 million dinars for the maintenance of the Hawalli Governorate roads, 47 million dinars for the Farwaniya Governorate, 37.3 million for Jahra Governorate roads, and 65,401,000 for Al-Ahmadi Governorate roads, and 42.1 million dinars for the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate roads.

In addition, 20 million dinars are added for the management, operation and maintenance of Jaber Bridge, 35 million dinars are for the maintenance of roads, bridges and drainage networks in the northern region, 35 million dinars are for the central region, and 30 million are for the southern region.

In a memorandum to its undersecretary, Eid Al-Rashidi, Minister of Public Works Amani Bouqmaz in her response to a question by MP Marzouk Al-Habini, the Ministry confirmed adherence to the estimated value approved by the Ministry of Finance, and that 36 companies were nominated by the embassies of their countries through diplomatic channels after verifying their previous experience and compatibility with the nature and scope of the road works.

In its response to another question by MP Shuaib Al-Muwaizri, the Ministry confirmed that the procedures for offering practices have been completed.