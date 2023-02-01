The Ministry of Public Works is studying the legal aspects that allow it to oblige contractors in the new maintenance contracts to allocate insurance money to be paid to compensate road users who file lawsuits against the ministry as a result of their cars being damaged because of flying gravel or due to digging works.

Informed sources in the ministry told Al-Rai that the ministry tends to charge the contractors in the new contracts the cost of the cases filed by citizens or residents whose cars are damaged as a result of a defect in the maintenance work carried out by the contractors, indicating that the ministry is currently studying the legal mechanism that enables it to make the contractors pay compensation.

The sources indicated that the affected person will not file a case against the ministry and the contractor together, but against the ministry only, as it is the sole entity responsible for any damage to the vehicle, so the ministry will ask the contractors to allocate money in each contract to compensate for harm caused in this regard.