While meteorologists have anticipated the possibility of sporadic light rainfall in select areas over the weekend, official sources within the Ministry of Public Works have confirmed the completion of rainwater drainage network cleaning in specific locations.

These efforts primarily focused on areas prone to recurrent rainwater accumulation, reports Al-Rai daily

The sources added, “The expected rainfall in the coming day or two is expected to be of a mild and scattered nature, thus obviating the need for a heightened state of alert.

This applies to all relevant entities, including the Ministry, the Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport (PART), and the Rain and Floods Repercussions Committee.”

It was further mentioned that Khaled Al-Osaimi, the Acting PART Director inspected the subway station pumps to ensure their operational readiness.

Additionally, it was disclosed that water suction pumps and other equipment will be strategically deployed to critical locations, encompassing highway routes and specific residential areas. Furthermore, ongoing coordination persists with the Meteorological Department and all pertinent parties responsible for managing the rainy season.

Regarding the preparedness of the sanitary engineering sector for the rainy season, the sources asserted that purification facilities distributed throughout the country stand ready to handle any excess water resulting from the rainfall. Station operators have been duly informed and are in a state of preparedness for the rainy season.

In the meantime, Meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi weighed in, stating that the chances of rain began last night and will persist through today, with a diminishing likelihood on Friday before resuming, likely on Sunday or Monday. He emphasized that any rain that does occur will be light and scattered, affecting specific regions.

Al-Otaibi anticipates that the country will witness varying degrees of rainfall from moderate to heavy during November, with intermittent showers extending through the winter season and into the Sarayat season.