The Ministry of Public Works has formed a committee to study and update evaluation forms for contractors and consultants, and to develop forms for registering and evaluating contractors (part two and three service providers), subcontractors and small and medium enterprises, and developing their evaluation mechanism.

The sources added that this committee is chaired by the assistant undersecretary for the oversight and auditing sector, with six members from the ministry to evaluate contractors and consultants in a manner commensurate with the nature, duration and value of contract work in order to raise the quality of performance and the extent of contractors and consultants’ commitment to the timetable and the consequences of that, reports Al-Anba daily.

One of the tasks of the committee is to develop models for evaluating contractors “part two and three service providers” in proportion to the nature, duration and value of contract work, in order to raise the quality of performance and the extent to which contractors “part two and three service providers” adhere to the timetable and the resulting penalties.

This is in addition to developing special models for evaluating subcontractors in proportion to the nature, duration and value of contract work, in order to raise the quality of performance and the extent of subcontractors’ commitment to the schedule.