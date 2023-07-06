The Ministry of Public Works is expected to announce a project to include programs, designs and projects in the sanitary engineering sector during next August.

The sources added that the project aims to contract with international companies specialized in project management to coordinate with the concerned authorities in projects to overcome any administrative, financial or technical obstacles that may impede the progress of business and provide alternatives and solutions to the problems of design, supervision, implementation and project management, reports Al-Anba daily.

The sources pointed out that one of the objectives of the project, for which a tender will be floated, is to provide technical support to avoid any obstacles and difficulties resulting in change orders, claims or project delays, to review the timetables for the implementation of contracts, to determine the reasons for delay, if any, and to develop the administrative systems for the project management sector according to international standards and the professional development of the agency sector through training and transfer of expertise.

The sources pointed out that the duration of the project contract will be 60 months.