39 deputies issued a joint statement affirming that respect for the constitutional articles and popular rally requires the speedy assignment of the prime minister and the urgent formation of government, reported Al Qabas.

The statement reads: “The popular rally does not last except with those who are righteous in their oath, who are sincere in their work, who believe in their rights and duties, and who are able to translate their words into action, and based on our popular responsibilities expressed by the ballot boxes of 29 September 2022, our constitutional rights guaranteed by Article 108 of the constitution, and our expression of refusal to try to circumvent the constitution, so that we do not go back to square one.

It has become necessary to protect the role of the legislative institution, which was emphasized by the constitutional legislator, as the analogy in the articles of the constitution came that the formation of the government should not exceed more than two weeks so that the interests of the people and their laws are not dependent on an extended formation of unknown features or duration. Therefore, respect for the constitutional provisions and the popular will require the speedy assignment of the head of the government and the urgency to form it.”

The MPs who issued the statement are Dr. Adel Al-Damkhi, Saleh Ashour, Khalil Al-Saleh, Hamad Al-Obaid, Dr. Mubarak Al-Tasha, Abdullah Fahad, Dr. Khalil Abel, Saud Al-Asfour, Ahmed Larry, Osama Al-Zaid, Abdul Wahab Al-Essa, Abdullah Al-Anbaei, Dr. Falah Al-Hajry, Hamid Al-Bathali, Shuaib Shaaban, Hamad Al-Madlej, Dr. Muhammad Al-Mahan, Mubarak Al-Hajraf, Hany Shams, and Khaled Al-Tamar.