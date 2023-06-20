Freshly re-elected Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al- Saadoun on Tuesday affirmed MPs’ desire to cooperate with the government to tackle agreed- upon issues and attain people of Kuwait’s aspirations.

Al-Saadoun, a veteran legislator, affirmed after he was elected uncontested to head the assembly for the 17th legislative term and lauded the government affirmation with respect of the ministers’ willingness to cooperate with the parliament, emphasizing necessity of pursuing coordination on agreed-upon proposals.

He expressed gratitude to the MPS and the Kuwaiti people for responding to appeal by the political leadership to “choose soundly and correct the approach,” labelling as unprecedented outcome of the National Assembly elections (Umma 2023).

Al-Saadoun indicated that he sensed the enormous responsibility on his shoulders as chairman of the assembly. The experienced senior lawmaker, humbly, added that he believed that “he was not the best of the attendees for manning the post,” and that it was destiny that he won it, again. A contender, MP Daoud Maarefi, had withdrawn from the contest for the speakership, thus Al- Saadoun was named for the post. – KUNA