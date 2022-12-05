MP Dr. Hassan Jawhar criticized the lack of medicines in the Ministry of Health’s warehouses, which he noted threatens the lives of patients. According to an Arab daily, the MP called on the Health Minister to address the matter.

He was quoted saying that the MOH is witnessing these imbalances after the ministry’s budget reached nearly 3 billion dinars, adding that there is an interruption, not a shortage, of more than two thousand types of vital medicines, which could counter heart disease, diabetes, blood pressure, including special medicines in intensive care and children.

Dr. Jawhar said that the matter is closely related to the state of corruption that the ministry was previously witnessing, while pointing out that these saturated files affect the lives of citizens and residents alike. He also referred to the random decisions in the drug control affairs sector and the serious defect in the drug registration system, such as waiting for complete expiration of medicines before ordering new supplies. The MP also commented on the withdrawal of Gustav Hospital, which specializes in cancer treatment in Kuwait, calling on the MOH to remedy the situation quickly and with direct agreement between the Ministry, particularly in managing the hospital without the need for an intermediary or agent.