Representative Hamdan Al-Azmi proposed to implement the distance education system during the holy month of Ramadan in all levels of public and university education, provided that it is optional for students. As reported by Al Rai newspaper, Al-Azmi attributed the proposal to the specificity of the holy month, and for the citizens’ convenience during the observance.

He added that the proposal considered that physical attendance during Ramadan is a burden to the teaching staff and students at various educational levels, in addition to the severe traffic congestion and similar obstacles. The proposal also took into account the country’s successful implementation of the distance education system during the coronavirus pandemic.