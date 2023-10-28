Member of Parliament Muhalhal Al-Mudhaf has addressed a joint question to the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Minister of Defense, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and the Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil and the Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, and the Minister of Finance, Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Minister of Information, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Minister of Health, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Minister of Public Works, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Housing Affairs and the Minister of Electricity Water and renewable energy.

In his joint question, he requested that he be provided with a table showing the number of non-Kuwaitis working in their respective ministries and affiliated agencies, from January 1, 2020 until date of receiving this question, provided that it includes the following (department and sector, name and nationality, academic qualification, date of appointment and job title, the salary and bonus they receive, reports Al-Jarida daily.

He also wants to know the reasons for appointing expatriates and why not Kuwaitis; how many Kuwaitis applied for the same jobs and why they were rejected, and what measures were taken by the ministries and affiliated agencies to implement the Kuwaitization policy?