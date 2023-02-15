Member of Parliament Abdul Karim Al-Kandari submitted a proposal regarding adding two new articles to the law pertaining to health insurance for foreigners and the imposition of fees for health services, reported Al Qabas newspaper. The proposal stipulates that the Ministry of Social Affairs and the country’s embassies and consulates are prohibited from granting entry visas to foreigners coming to Kuwait on a temporary basis or for a short-term visit if they do not carry a comprehensive travel insurance or health insurance that covers their stay in the country.



