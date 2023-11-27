Abdullah Fahhad, Chairman of the Parliamentary Priorities Committee, has emphasized the importance of prioritizing the improvement of citizens’ standard of living, urging the government to fulfill its commitments and promises regarding comprehensive increases for employees and retirees in the upcoming December 19 session, reported Al-Rai Daily.

In a press statement at the National Assembly’s media center, Fahhad highlighted that the legislative map proposed by the Priorities Committee was approved during the November 15 session. Letters were sent to all parliamentary committees urging them to expedite the laws included in the map.

He noted that the first session completed the law raising the minimum pension. Fahhad stated that raising citizens’ standard of living is a top priority, leaving no room for sluggishness or complacency. He emphasized that the government bears the responsibility to ensure this becomes a tangible reality by the specified session on December 19.

Regarding the upcoming session on Tuesday, Fahhad mentioned that reports from the committees on laws and the Emiri speech will be presented immediately after the interrogation. Votes will be held on the second deliberation of laws related to regulating real estate agencies and combating the monopoly of vacant lands.

The amendment of the law on persons with disabilities will also be discussed in Wednesday’s session. The Northern Economic Zone Law will follow, pending the completion of reports by the relevant committees. Fahhad expressed frustration with those who have attempted to distort the truth and spread lies and slander, particularly regarding the issue of stateless individuals.

He reaffirmed his commitment to the rights of the Bedouin community, stating that it has been one of his priorities since the beginning of his political career. He promised to continue working until justice is achieved and injustice is lifted from this oppressed group. Regarding recent campaigns on fake social media accounts, Fahhad declared that he will not be deterred and will engage with the Bidoon Parliamentary Committee.

If there is sincere intention and coordination, the Civil and Social Rights Law will be included in the legislative map for the next session. Fahhad asserted that the dates recorded on the legislative map will result in concrete decisions and real achievements for the people. He pledged to continue working towards these achievements until the last session on June 25.