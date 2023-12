One person died and another was injured as a result of a collision that occurred on the Fifth Ring Road.

In a statement, the Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate-General of Fire Department (DGFD) stated the incident was dealt with by the Sulaibikhat Fire Center, reports Al-Rai daily.

The fire department said the man died after one of the vehicles overturned. The securitymen rushed to the spot and helped organize traffic.