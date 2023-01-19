A Connecticut woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison for strangling her eight-year-old son before setting her house on fire.

Prosecutors said Karin Ziolkowski killed her son, Elijah Ziolkowski, in their Meridian home on November 14, 2016. She was also found guilty of second-degree arson for setting their home on fire. Ziolkowski was found guilty on Nov. 8, 2022, of murdering her son Elijah, reports Al-Rai daily.

Authorities said Karin asphyxiated her son while in their Meriden home in November 2016 before intentionally setting two fires in the house.