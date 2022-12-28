The year 2022 witnessed the departure of distinguished and influential personalities, whether on the local scene or abroad, and in various sectors and fields, after they left their mark in the hearts of the people of Kuwait.

January 13: The plastic artist and member of the Kuwaiti Society for Fine Arts, Youssef Al-Qatami, died at the age of 73, after a career full achievements locally and globally, reports a local Arabic daily.

February 10: The great astronomer and honorary president of the Kuwait Scientific Club, Dr. Saleh Al-Ujairi, died at the age of 101, after a career full achievements in the field of science and astronomy.

March 6: Dr. Ahmed Al-Khatib, former deputy in the National Assembly, deputy speaker of the Constituent Assembly, and one of the writers of the Kuwaiti constitution, died at the age of 95.

March 8: Former National Assembly MP Ghannam Al-Jumhur Al-Mutairi, died at the age of 91, after a career filled with achievements at the parliamentary and national levels.

March 13: Marzouq Abdul Wahhab Al-Marzouq, a former member of the Municipal Council and a member of the Board of Directors of the National Bank, died at the age of 100, after a career full of charitable and humanitarian work.

March 20: Former politician and parliamentarian Abdullah al-Nibari, died at the age of 85, after a busy career during which he served as a member of the National Assembly in several sessions and contributed to the establishment of a number of public benefit associations.

May 30: The educator Aziza Muhammad Al-Bassam, died at the age of 84, is one of the pioneers of cultural and social work and the idea of establishing the first public library for women in Kuwait.

July 20: The artist Suleiman Al-Mulla, died at the age of 69, one of the stars of the artistic and singing scene and has prominent contributions to Kuwaiti and Gulf artworks and songs.

August 17: Former Minister of Communications, Abdul Rahman Khaled Saleh Al-Ghuneim, died at the age of 84.

August 13: Journalist Amer Al-Sahloul, one of the founders of the Diwaniya of Nabat Poets.

August 30: Director Abdullah Al-Awadi, after a tender journey in the media field.

October 12: Dr. Fakhri Ahmed Shehab, after a career full of giving and his contributions to setting the frameworks of the country’s economic system.

November 3: Kuwaiti director Saleh Al-Rajeeb, after a tender journey in the media field, working for Kuwait Radio and directing many religious, social and awareness programs.

November 15: Media personality Mohammed Al-Sanousi, one of the pioneers and founders of the media and cultural movement in the country, he passed away at the age of 84.

November 30: Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Muhammad Youssef Al-Adsani, one of the pioneers of political and parliamentary work in the country.

December 19: The former deputy, Khalaf Demithir, after spending most of his life as a member of parliament.

December 19: Former Minister Hilal Mashari Al-Mutairi, at the age of 80, after a busy journey in the commercial and financial fields, during which he contributed to the renaissance of the national economy.