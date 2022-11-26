It seems most Kuwaitis are happily married to one woman since statistics shows 176,093 Kuwaitis are married to one woman only out of the 187,145 married men.

A local Arabic daily said this amounts to 94 percent of citizens while about 5.5 percent of them have more than one wife at one time and their number is 10,213 — Kuwaitis married to two wives.

It is clear that there are about 0.4 percent of Kuwaitis who believe in polygamy and has more benefits, as 743 citizens are happily married to more than two wives at one time.

As for men with long experience with polygamy the maximum number of wives at one time are about 0.05 percent, whose number the statistics put at 96 Kuwaiti – they have four wives each.