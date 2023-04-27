As expected, many state employees extended the Eid Al-Fitr holiday and the percentage of their absence in the first shift after the Eid yesterday reached 55, especially in the Ministries Complex, which proves that the theory of “Kuwait’s Eid is long” is still the same and happens year after year.

Unusually, the parking lots are vacant, there is no crowding on the sidewalks, and most of the employees’ offices are empty, as the largest number of employees were absent due to sick or periodic leave or even without it, while some ministries showed remarkable commitment among their employees, such as the Ministry of Health, which Sources confirmed to Al-Qabas that the percentage of their absence did not exceed 2%.

Government departments and ministries on the first day of normal working day opened their doors to receive visitors but were surprised to see the offices empty.

In the ministries complex, most of the offices seemed empty, as a large number of employees decided to extend their vacation until Wednesday and Thursday.

The complex, according to Al-Qabas wore an open theater look due to mass absence of employees as the attendance did not exceed 45 percent.

Many visitors told Al-Qabas they took the opportunity to come and complete their transactions, expecting that there would be no overcrowding but were disappointed to find no one to complete their work.

Officials in several ministries, such as “Commerce”, “Justice”, “Finance” and “Social Affair”, confirm that they have monitored absences in their sectors, and every absent employee without an acceptable legal excuse will be held accountable.

The employees of the General Administration of Civil Aviation adhered to their shifts on the first working day after the Eid holiday, to follow up the operation of flights around the clock.

The Public Authority for Housing Welfare witnessed an acceptable attendance of employees on the first working day after the Eid holiday, compared to an average attendance of visitors.

The employees of the Ministry of Health began their work after their return from the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, amid remarkable commitment to appointments, while the attendance of visitors was modest, from the first hours of official working hours until its end.

Regarding the attendance rates of the Ministry’s employees and their commitment to work schedules, health sources indicated that they ranged between 95 and 98%.

Minister of Social Affairs Mai Al-Baghli started her work yesterday, with a field tour of her ministry in the Ministries Complex, offering congratulations to the employees and workers, in addition to her meeting with the senior officials and receiving congratulations and blessings on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.