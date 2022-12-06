Spain and Morocco couldn’t be separated in 120 minutes, with the score remaining 0-0. In the penalty shootout, Yassine Bounou made 3 saves to earn his team a 3-0 win.

Spain and Morocco tried their best in 120 minutes but couldn’t break the deadlock. Spain had the most number of chances to open scoring but Morocco remained alert in defense to force the game into penalties. Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made three saves in the penalty shoot-out as his team won 3-0.

Spain are out of the World Cup.

Penalties: Morocco 0-0 Spain (3-0)