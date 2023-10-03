More than a thousand people have died from dengue fever in Bangladesh since the beginning of this year, according to official figures, representing the worst outbreak of the mosquito-borne virus in the country.

Figures published by the Directorate General of Health Services in Bangladesh indicate that 1,006 people have died out of more than 200,000 confirmed infections, reports Al-Rai daily.

Former Director of Health Services P-Nazir Ahmed said that the number of deaths since the beginning of 2023 exceeds the total number of cases recorded since 2000, when Bangladesh detected the first outbreak of dengue fever on its territory.

“It is a huge event, both in Bangladesh and in the world,” he told AFP.

The World Health Organization warned in September that Bangladesh was witnessing the worst dengue outbreak in its history.

The organization’s director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noted during an online press conference that “the epidemic is putting enormous pressure on the health system in Bangladesh.”

Dengue fever is an endemic disease transmitted by mosquitoes and causes severe fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, and in severe cases, bleeding that can lead to death.

The United Nations Health Organization has warned that dengue fever and other diseases caused by mosquito-borne viruses are spreading faster and more widely due to climate change.