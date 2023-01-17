The Ministry of Commerce and Industry filed violations against more than six cooperative societies, after allowing a dairy company that had recently been accused of increasing prices to supply only new products, Al-Rai Media reported.

According to sources, the violations were referred to the Minutes Committee, where they all intersected that these associations agreed to empty the company’s display refrigerators of old products to display new products with new prices without adhering to proper procedures, enabling the company under investigation to increase prices. Trade officials concluded that the company violated the fix pricing decision by the unauthorized increase in prices.

In addition, the committee validated the violations, wherein the associations in question are subject for referral to the Public Prosecution Office, as well as possible referral to the Competition Protection Authority for adopting behavior that harms competition.