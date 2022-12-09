The Occupational Safety Team of the Public Authority for Manpower conducted an inspection tour of the technical workshops in the Mubarakiya market on Thursday, resulting in the issuance of violations and warnings of over 25 technical workshops for gold and jewelry.

The head of the Occupational Safety Department, Eng. Muhammad Al-Ajmi, confirmed that the tour, as part of the authority’s work plan, covered three gold and jewelry manufacturing sites. Al-Ajmi visited the sites to ensure the level of compliance with safety standards and the safety of the facilities, indicating that the tour took place after the authority received reports from individuals or monitored violations through correspondence.

Moreover, Al-Ajmi revealed that the violations consist of unsafe stairs, electrical boxes, poor ventilation, improper storage of hazardous materials, and others, indicating that the Capital Governorate team surveys up to 1,200 tours per month, and the violations and abuses are currently being checked to be rectified, as well as take legal measures against violators. The officials also issued a warning for violators that failure to adhere would require them to face judicial authorities.

He further stated that violations were monitored by about 40% of the inspecting authorities, and the size of the cases shows that there is an intention among some not to settle the situation and instead deal with the violations. He stressed that the Department is responsible for the safety and protection of workers, and that the authority is currently coordinating to increase tours and involve concerned government agencies to increase efficiency.

Furthermore, he indicated that the Mubarakiya fire was a signal to focus on the markets, especially old ones, in the capital. Authorities, however, detected many violations in the electrical installation and lack of observance of safety requirements. The violations were documented and submitted in a report to the competent authorities to take immediate measures in the event of non-compliance, specifying that the deadline to amend the situation and avoid the violation ranges from 15 to 90 days, according to the size and nature of the violation.

On the other hand, the head of the Coordination and Follow-up Department in the office of the Deputy Director General of the Manpower for the Planning and Administrative Development Sector, Eng. Zainab Al-Jazzaf, said that the tour targeted facilities that seriously violated occupational safety. Al-Jazzaf mentioned that the storage and use of dangerous chemicals were monitored incorrectly, as well as poor ventilation in the basements, while calling on business owners to avoid breaking the law in order to preserve public safety.

Meanwhile, the first supervisor, Inspector Jassim Al-Duraie, stated that the campaign is educational instead of punitive, and aims to protect business owners and workers, as well as raise awareness that adherence to occupational safety standards protects the business. The team included the head of the Occupational Safety Department, M. Muhammad Al-Ajmi, M. Zainab Al-Jazzaf, and inspectors Mishaal Al-Nama, Jaafar Al-Ramzi, Maryam Al-Maqhawi, Bashar Abdul-Malik, Yaqoub Al-Wazzan, and Jassim Al-Durai.