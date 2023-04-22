Official data issued by the Central Administration of Statistics show that 16,850 citizens worked in the oil sector projects by the end of 2022 compared to 16,822 at the end of 2021.

The number of citizens by the end of December 2022, was 1.51 million which means the percentage of Kuwaitis who have investments in oil projects does not exceed 1.1 percent.

In detail, labor market figures showed that there were about 49 new citizens who invested in oil sector projects in 2022, bringing their number to 7,259, compared to 7,210 at the end of 2021.

The figures show that the number of Kuwaiti women who have invested in private projects is higher than the number of male citizens by 32%, equivalent to 2,328 women, as their numbers reached 9,587 by the end of 2022, compared to 7,259 in 2021.

In a related context, the net number of workers in the oil sector (state-owned entities) increased by 273 employees in 2022, bringing their total number to 20,089 compared to 19,816 at the end of 2021.

As for the private oil sector companies the number of citizens increased by about 34 within a year, to rise to 1,664 by the end of 2022, compared to 1,630 by the end of 2021.

The number of workers in the private sector declined by 956 citizens, bringing the total to 49,760 by the end of 2022 compared to 50,700 by the end of 2021.