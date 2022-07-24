The Ministry of Interior revealed that the number of vehicles of all kinds registered in the names of Kuwaitis and expatriates since January 1, 2006 until February 15, 2022 was 2,228,747.

The statistics were given by the Ministry of the Interior in its response to the question raised by MP Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Saqabi, reports a local Arabic daily.

Giving a breakdown, the ministry said the number of private cars licenses was 1,892,208, taxis 436 and public transport vehicles for passengers 2,768 licenses and private passengers transport vehicles 35,214 licenses.