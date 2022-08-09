In line with the bold and quick steps and decisions taken by the judiciary, and in cooperation with the new Public Prosecutor Saad Al-Safran, a large-scale purge has begun within the judiciary and will include everyone suspicious.

A local Arabic daily has learned from an informed source that “secret” procedures have begun with new judges, and they will be referred for trial if there is evidence to prove they have accepted bribes.

The source pointed out that this case is the second, after the first in which 10 judges were referred for trial on the background of the Iranian Salehi. The source pointed out that the accused, Salehi, was brought from prison and his statements were heard.

The source concluded: “The judiciary purifies itself, and will take the most severe measures in order to protect the sanctity of the judiciary.”