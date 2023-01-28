In view of the pastoral care of the Catholic faithful residing in Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, His Holiness Pope Francis has appointed Monsignor Aldo BERARDI O.SS.T., currently Vicar General of the Order of the Holy Trinity for the Redemption of Captives (the Trinitarian Order), to succeed the late Bishop Camillo Bailin, who died on 12 April 2020, as the Apostolic Vicar of Northern Arabia.

The official announcement to this effect is to be made in Rome on Saturday, 28th January 2023. Born on 30th September 1963 in Longeville-les-Metz (France), Monsignor BERARDI was ordained a priest in 1991. From 2007 to 2019 he worked in the Vicariate of Northern Arabia.

The Apostolic Nunciature in Kuwait thanks Bishop Paul Hinder who has been Apostolic Administrator and wishes him every blessing in the future. At the same time, the Apostolic Nunciature warmly welcomes the appointment of the new Apostolic Vicar and asks the priests and faithful of the Vicariate to join in prayer for the important mission that awaits him.

Trusting in the intercession of Our Lady of Arabia, we pray that the Lord will grant him many years of continued pastoral service in the Gulf.