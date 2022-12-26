In anticipation for the upcoming New Year festivities that require strict security measures, the Ministry of Interior decided to overlook the nuisance caused by food trucks around the Sabiya area at the end of the Jaber Bridge.

A local daily reported that coinciding with the end-of-year holidays and youth gatherings, which are accompanied by the large numbers food trucks, the Ministry of Interior has developed a proactive plan to prevent the presence of these vehicles at the end of the Jaber Bridge, by setting up security points and deploying traffic patrols to prevent any of them from crossing over.

The Kuwait Municipality confirmed that the Jahra Governorate Municipality branch, on the Thursday and Friday, seized the law violating food trucks that carried out the activity in the Sabiya road at the end of the Jaber Bridge without obtaining permission and a license from the municipality, within working hours.

There are about 20 food trucks licensed by the concerned departments in the municipality, and their locations are identified.

The Ministry of the Interior warned of the disadvantages and dangers of exploiting these vehicles for illegitimate purposes, such as promoting the sale of narcotic substances and prohibited substances, in addition to the danger of selling food products and materials that have bad quality.