The Ministry of Interior had raised an alarm against frauds and scammers requesting citizens and residents of their bank details.

In a statement published in an Arab daily, the ministry advised individuals to not respond to this kind of modus operandi by immediately reporting them to authorities.

A screenshot published by the ministry showed the fraudulent messages that reached citizens and residents, and these criminals disguised themselves as official state authorities, including the Ministry of Interior, asking them for data and communicating with criminal gangs with the aim of stealing people’s bank deposits.