All police clearance certificates for new arrivals from now on will be online, in a step to do away with paperwork and ensure the criminal records of new residents who enter the country for work or join a family are done ‘online’.

A local Arabic daily has learned the authorities will start India during the coming period, followed by arrivals from all other countries in September, saying that coordination has been made between the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs in Kuwait and the Indian authorities so that the person from India extracts his/her police clearance certificate in his/her home country and submits it to the Kuwaiti embassy, which in turn will verify the authenticity of the signatures and send the data electronically to the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior for ratification making sure that there is no criminal record about the person in Kuwait, especially if he/she was a former resident in the country.

The sources told the daily great efforts have been exerted Director General of Residency Affairs, Brigadier Hamad Al-Tawala, his assistant, Brigadier Ali Al-Adwani, the director of the central administration, Colonel Musaed Al-Ajmi, the head of the conferences department, Colonel Issa Al-Ziyadi, directors of departments in the governorates, their assistants of the Ministry of Interior and other parties in this regard.