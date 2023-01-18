The Director General of the General Department of Public Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior, Major General Tawheed Al-Kandari, said that the residence affairs sector in the ministry receives, through the residence departments in the six governorates, requests for leave of absence for expatriates, along with an acceptable and documented excuse, Al-Jarida reported. Al-Kandari added that immigrant students who complete their studies outside the country, and hold the residency Article no. 22, can apply, through their guardian, to the residency department affiliated with it, and request an absence permit after submitting proof from the university, as well as a notarized proof from the Kuwait Embassy in the concerned country.

Al-Kandari pointed out that the same applies to humanitarian cases and patients, with proof of health condition also certified by the Kuwait Embassy in the same country, with the exception of those whose assessment is due in the first and last place to the leaders of the residence sector, in the event that their stay outside the country exceeds a period of more than six months will be automatically cancelled.

The official stated that the Department announced about three months ago that the Nationality and Residence Affairs Sector will begin the electronic cancellation of employment residencies Article (17) government sector, Article (19) partner in the private sector, Article (22) dependent, Article (23) student, and Article (24) self-sponsorship, and those who have been outside the country for more than six months. He explained that by calculating the period of their stay outside the country from 1 August 2022 until the end of the current month, their residency is automatically canceled in application of the provisions of Article (12), Paragraph (3) of the Foreigners Residence Law.

