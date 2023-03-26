​First Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled directed the suspension of 16,848 registered files containing 22,863 licenses, of which there are about 61,688 Article (18) workers without valid addresses.

In an effort to tighten control over violators of the Labor Law in the private sector, the Public Authority for Manpower reviewed files that do not have valid civil addresses, and they found 16,848 files registered with 22,863 licenses, and 61,688 under Article (18) have no valid addresses.

The workforce said that this is in light of the state’s directives to regulate the demographics, in accordance with the provisions of the law and its executive regulations issued by decree.

The Authority indicated that the directives of the First Deputy were to give employers with violating files a period of one month from the date of suspending the files, to amend their legal status. If the legal status is not amended by the specified period, the owners will be referred to suitable investigation authorities.