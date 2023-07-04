The Ministry of the Interior called on citizens to verify the validity of the passport, indicating that its validity should not be less than 6 months before traveling or applying for the visa, and to expedite its renewal in the event the validity is less than six months.

The ministry indicated that the process of renewing the electronic passport for those who are 21 years old and above takes place through the website of the Ministry of Interior http://moi.gov.kw and an easy application. As for those who are below 21, they must visit the National Identity Centers with the guardian in the six governorates distributed as follows:

Capital Governorate (Al-Shamiya Center) working two shifts, morning and evening.

Farwaniya Governorate (Ishbiliya Centre).

Al-Jahra Governorate (Sa’ad Al-Abdullah Center).

Hawalli Governorate (West Mishref Centre).

Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate (Al-Adan Center).

Al-Ahmadi Governorate (Jaber Al-Ali Center) working two shifts, morning and evening.

The ministry noted the electronic passport are received through self-service devices, which are located in the national identity centers in the six governorates, which receive citizens from 8:00 am until 1:30 pm, and 3:00 until 7:00 pm at Al-Shamiya and Jaber Al-Ali centers.