Bolstering the ability of the Kuwaiti Coast Guard is important to handle security challenges and protect the country from marine threats, said First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday.

According to the Interior Ministry’s Public Relations and Security Media Department, Sheikh Talal said — during the reveal of the first Kuwaiti-made Coast Guard interception vessel — that it was important to encourage national staff to excel especially in the security domain.

He affirmed that locally made vessels and boats would boost the security abilities of the Coast Guard to better handle alarming situation and fend off those meaning harm to Kuwait.

During the event, Sheikh Talal was briefed about the process of manufacturing of the vessel before it being deployed to the sea. Senior officials from the Interior Ministry attended the ceremony.

