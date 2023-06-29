The Criminal Security Sector was able to seize 3 brothers of Gulf nationality, in possession of a large amount of alcohol and psychotropic substances for the purpose of trafficking and abuse, and a number of firearms and ammunition.

The Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Interior said the arrest came after investigations were intensified, information was collected, and the suspects were put under surveillance.

After obtaining the necessary permission from the Public Prosecution the brothers were seized in Salmiya.

Following the search of their residence in Sulaibiya, alcohol, psychotropic substances, a Kalashnikov rifle, a type of firearm and ammunition was seized.

The security sourced said police also seized sums of money — local currency and foreign bank notes.

When confronted with the seizures, they acknowledged and admitted that the seizures belonged to them for the purpose of trafficking and abuse, and admitted to using weapons to defend themselves.

The security sources indicated that they were all transferred to the General Department for Drug Control to take legal measures against them.