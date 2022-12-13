The Head of Human Resources and Information Technology at the Ministry of Interior, Sheikh Mubarak Salem Al-Ali, underlined the importance of the digital transformation of the ministry’s sectors and linking all security sectors with the latest technology for ease of communication between its various departments, as well as strengthening its relations with other government agencies. He also told a local daily that the effort is vital in combating any form of crime, as well as upgrading ministry services.

Al-Ali presided over a meeting on Monday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior to discuss the matter with the leaders of the departments affiliated to the human resources and technical support sector, namely the General Administration of Administrative Affairs, the General Administration of Police Force Affairs, the General Administration of Security Systems, the General Administration of Communications Engineering and the General Administration of Information Systems.

The official stressed the support of senior leaders in the ministry in realizing the plans and programs of modernizing and developing local technologies, developing human resources, and investing in the implementation of the ministry’s plans.