Official sources confirmed that the Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdul Rahman Al-Mutairi, issued decisions to abolish the contracts of over 50 consultants and experts at the ministry in an effort to target the distribution of unnecessary contracts receiving unmerited salaries.

The sources noted that Al-Mutairi maintained a limited list of consultants genuinely needed for the ministry’s media sectors. Moreover, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Muhammad bin Naji, under the directives of Minister Al-Mutairi, issued a decision to cancel committees and work teams in the ministry effective Sunday, 21st of August. This is in connection to subjecting all committees for re-evaluation in order to hammer down the ministry of favouritism and ensure qualified youth are employed to support national competencies and expertise.

According to the report, some of the committees will be restructured for qualified youth to perform tasks to the fullest, indicating that the contracts most likely to be terminated are for committees classifying artists, broadcasters, and producers.