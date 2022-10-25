The Ministry of Interior denied what has been rumored about its intention to appoint 500 professionals in its various sectors.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior said in a press statement that what was circulated on a social networking site regarding the ministry’s intention to appoint 500 professionals in its various sectors is “incorrect,” reports a local Arabic daily.

The “security media” called on social media users to obtain news and information from its official sources, stressing that the ministry retains its legal right to take legal action against those who publish fake news.