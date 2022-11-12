The Ministry of Interior has updated the list of closed and opened areas due to the wave of rain in the country, and the resulting accumulation of water.

The sources noted the opening of roads that were announced in advance and were dealt with as soon as possible by the competent authorities for road users, reports a local Arabic daily.

The roads currently closed are:

Highways — Sulaibiya Tunnel with Sixth Ring Road; Capital — Jahra with Al-Ghazali towards City Center; City Center towards Jahra with Al-Ghazali;Saad Al-Abdullah College for Security Sciences Gate (4)

The roads that were previously closed were as follows (Highways) – the Sulaibiya Tunnel with Sixth Ring Road; Fifth Ring Road, right of Bilal Mosque; Fourth Ring Exit on Riyadh Road towards the airport

Farwaniya Governorate — Fourth Ring Road, right of Al-Riqqa; Fourth Ring Road, right of Qortuba; Jordan Street, right of Farwaniya

Jahra Governorate — The Fifth Ring Road with the Kairouan Tunnel in both directions; Amghara Bridge with the Sixth Ring Road in the direction of Al-Sinaiyah; Al-Subiya Road before Jaber Bridge; Jahra Road before the Doha link towards Medina.

Capital Governorate — Jahra with Al-Ghazali towards City Center’ City Center in the direction of Jahra with Al-Ghazali; City Center on the Third Ring Road direction with the airport; Jamal Abdul Nasser road with Al-Ghazali towards the Kuwait Flour Mills Company; Al-Tilal Exit, Jahra Street; Al-Tilal Exit, with Jamal Street; Al-Jahra Al-towards City Center

Ahmadi Governorate — Al-Ghous Street and Fahd Al-Ahmad Roundabout