The General Administration of Public Relations and Security Media of the Ministry of Interior stated that the Criminal Security Sector has arrested a group of people for holding by-elections.

The source added after information was received by the General Directorate of Criminal Investigation, that by-elections were being held in one of the regions in two different locations, a follow-up and monitoring team was formed, the places were raided and ballot box, tools used in the election and sorting process, stamps and papers used for voting were seized.

The administration continued, the rest of those involved are being arrested. Those arrested and the seized items are referred to the Public Prosecution.