The Ahmadi Governorate Security Directorate during a security campaign in Wafra and Mina Abdullah has arrested 162 people, including 145 people for not carrying ID or living in the country after the expiry of work permits, 11 reported absconding and 6 people found in abnormal condition and issued four traffic citations, This is in addition to the arrest of two bootleggers from whom 60 bottles of locally manufactured booze ready for sale have been seized.

The campaign was organized under the supervision of the Director of Security with the participation of all concerned departments, reports a local Arabic daily.

On the other hand, the Farwaniya Governorate Security Directorate, under the supervision of the Director of Security and with the participation of all security leaders, carried out a security campaign in three and arrested 166 people, including 109 residence law violators, 49 reported absconding, three for possessing drugs and four for drinking alcohol or consuming drugs and one wanted by Sentences Enforcement Department for serving a 13 year prison term.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated that the campaign comes on the instructions of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, retired Lieutenant-General Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf and the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lieutenant-General Anwar Abdul Latif Al-Barjas.

The administration confirmed the security campaigns are continuing throughout the country in order to arrest outlaws, violators of residence and labor laws and reckless motorists.