The Ministry of Interior has called on the Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development, to postpone the elections of cooperative societies, so that they do not clash with the parliamentary elections.

Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs, Musallam Al-Subaie, said that the Ministry of Interior has issued a circular in this regard which says elections for cooperatives may not be held from next Sunday until October 23, 2022.

Al-Subaie went on to say, the dates for holding the cooperative elections will be re-set based on circular to be issued in this regard by the Ministry of Interior