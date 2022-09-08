The Ministry of Interior said that instructions have been issued to withdraw the license of the construction machinery drivers and impound their vehicles if they are caught driving on public roads.

A local Arabic daily said such vehicles are forbidden from plying on public roads except while moving from one place of work to another and in what the ministry called ‘in cases of extreme necessity’.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the ministry stated a statement has been posted on the ministry’s Twitter account in this regard and added, the decision has been taken in public interest – to protect their lives and their vehicles.