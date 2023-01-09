The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Traffic Department, in the presence of the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Traffic and Operations Affairs Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh, held a coordination meeting in the presence of the Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Muhammad Mikhlif Al-Anzi, to develop procedures that would reduce annoying sounds emanating from vehicle exhausts, based on the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The meeting reached the decision to implement intensive traffic campaigns, as well as fixed and mobile checkpoints to seize vehicles in violation of the law, and take immediate closure measures against companies that install exhausts that are setting off annoying sounds. According to Al Qabas, the ministry representatives, in coordination with the General Traffic Department, agreed to carry out campaigns against and shut down the companies that install these exhausts without obtaining the necessary license. Both parties stressed the need to sort out the ministry’s investigators to request companies to install proper exhausts. The traffic department affirmed its efforts in eliminating the phenomenon that causes noise pollution and disturbance to the public.