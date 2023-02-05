The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated the Sabah Al-Salem roundabout has been opened for traffic after completion of work on some entrances and exits to reduce traffic congestion, achieve the highest levels of security and safety for motorists and pedestrians, especially during peak times.

The ministry sources said this comes within the framework of efforts of the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with government agencies related to roads, and coinciding with the start of the 2022-2023 second school semester, reports Al-Rai daily.