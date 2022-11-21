The Departments of Immigration and Passports Affairs of the Ministry of Interior started receiving residents’ transactions on Sunday with regards to issuing visas to join a family for infants and children younger than 5 years old who are stranded abroad, an Arab daily reported. On the other hand, some of the departments have also received transactions from stakeholders and ensured that the necessary conditions for issuing visas for their children are met.

The source added that on Monday, all immigration departments will start receiving auditors qualified for the family reunification visa. Among the specific requirements are a salary of not less than 500 dinars, valid residence permits for the parents in Kuwait, and that the child be less than 5 years old.

The salary requirement for the excluded professions was based on the applicable Cabinet decision, or if the child is less than a year old, provided that there is a valid residence permit for both the father and the mother approved by the Department Director. Meanwhile, no transaction will be received from banned nationalities.